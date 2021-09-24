Robbers returned medals to Olympic champion Elena Vesnina along with a box of chocolates

The medals were returned to Elena Vesnina. Photo: instagram.com/vesnushka86

Elena Vesnina was left without two Olympic medals almost two weeks ago. Unknown persons got into the tennis player’s house in the Moscow region and snatched away the bag containing the awards. In addition to medals, there was also a ring received for the Olympics in Rio 2016. Olympic champion Rio 2016, and winner of the “silver” in Tokyo in doubles at that moment with her husband was visiting. And shortly before the burglars made their way into her house, she took medals – gold for Rio and silver for Tokyo – to the tennis club to show them to the guys. After the meeting, I did not have time to lay out the award from the bag, I went to visit with my husband.

– Nobody was hurt, we were not at home. I wrote a statement to the police, – Elena Vesnina told “KP” then. – The robbers broke down the door, knocked down the security cameras, broke into the safe, stole jewelry, and grabbed the bag with my medals. Apparently, the robbers were looking for money, they also grabbed the husband’s backpack, most likely, they threw the loot there and threw it.

And on September 23, the robbers returned the medals to Olympic champion Elena Vesnina. True, not in person, but left at a checkpoint in an elite village in the Moscow region, where the tennis player lives.

“Together with the medals, we also left a box of chocolates,” a source in the Moscow Region police told kp.ru. “They also put in a note of apology. But I did not see it, I cannot say the content.

Elena Vesnina herself has not yet seen her medals.

– I can’t confirm anything yet. Investigators are busy. I haven’t received anything yet, ”the Olympic champion told the kp.ru correspondent by phone.

