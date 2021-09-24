Robinhood hires former Grayscale executive and ex-Ripple advisor

Online broker Robinhood has recruited Benjamin Melnicki as Chief Compliance Officer. This was reported by the WSJ with reference to a company representative.

The new employee will join the cryptocurrency arm of Robinhood Crypto. He will take the place of Scott Hershorin, who left the company in June to take over as Chief Compliance Officer at Dragonfly Capital Partners.

Previously, Melnitsky held a similar position at Grayscale Investments. Prior to that, he worked at Bank of America and also as a Regulatory Advisor at Ripple Labs and Blockchain.com.

A Grayscale spokeswoman confirmed Melnitsky’s departure in a comment to the publication and said the company was looking for a new employee to replace him.

On June 1, 2021, it became known that Robinhood will pay a record $ 70 million fine to resolve the conflict with FINRA… In the spring, the firm estimated these costs at $ 26.6 million.

Online broker raised potential external fines in July NYDFS from $ 15 million to $ 30 million. The service has questions to the Robinhood Crypto division regarding cybersecurity and anti-money laundering.

As a reminder, on July 29, Robinhood held IPO on the Nasdaq. On August 4, the American stock exchange suspended trading in the company’s securities three times due to high volatility.

The head of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, said that the online broker will expand its offer in the field of digital assets, since it considers cryptocurrencies to be the cornerstone of its future development.

In September, Robinhood confirmed rumors about testing a cryptocurrency wallet. Prior to that, Bloomberg discovered a test solution in the iOS application code to protect users from digital asset volatility. The platform launched the feature in mid-September.

Subscribe to ForkLog news in Twitter!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER