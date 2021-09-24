Roger Michell dies – director Notting Hill with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant

British director Roger Michell, who gave the world the popular melodrama Notting Hill with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, has died at the age of 65.

Michell’s family announced that he died on September 22, but did not name the cause of death, writes the NY Post.

Photo: Getty Images

Michell was a theater director, directed films for the big screen and TV. His biggest commercial hit was the romantic comedy Notting Hill, about a failed romance between a movie star (Julia Roberts) and a London bookstore owner (Hugh Grant). After its release in 1999, it was for a time the highest grossing British film in history.

Michell’s other popular films include the adaptation of Jane Austen’s Reason, the Ben Affleck drama In Another’s Line, the box-office hit comedy Good Morning with Rachel McAdams, and the Rachel Weisz thriller My Cousin Rachel.

His latest work was the comedy drama The Duke (2020), which is scheduled to premiere in 2021.

Earlier it became known about the death of Willie Garson – the star of the series “Sex and the City”. The actor played the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s best friend Stanford Blatch.

The most interesting stories and news of the day are now on Telegram! Subscribe to theLime channel and find out about them soon.