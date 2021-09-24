Ron Dennis: I think Verstappen will get the title

Former McLaren team leader Ron Dennis paid tribute to both title contenders, but said that only team mistakes could prevent Max Verstappen from getting ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season.

Ron Dennis: “I deeply respect the Red Bull Racing engineers, Honda has built a really efficient power plant. I think the title will go to Verstappen. If this does not happen, it is not because of a lack of speed, but because of errors. The question is under what circumstances they will be admitted. The end of the season promises to be spectacular. I would support Verstappen, but this does not mean that I am not rooting for Lewis – he remains my friend, from time to time we communicate.

Max and Lewis have a fantastic duel. The press is trying to add fuel to the fire, but the racers are trying to stabilize the situation. In many sports, there is a deliberate act of rough play. In motorsport, it is very difficult to predict the consequences of contact between cars – it is not known whether one of the cars will be above the rival, as it was in Italy, or will be deployed and it will crash into the safety barrier.

They are both professionals, they know what they are doing and they understand that being able to take the lead at the start of the race is key. That’s why they take risks at the start, and sometimes everything goes according to plan, and sometimes it doesn’t. “