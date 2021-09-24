Rublev will start the Laver Cup with a match with Schwarzman, Ruud will play with Opelka

The schedule of the first day of the Laver Cup 2021, which will be held from September 24 to 26 in Boston (USA), has become known.

On Friday, September 24, at 20:00 Moscow time, the Norwegian will enter the court of the T-Dee Garden stadium Casper Ruud and American Reilly Opelka…

Italian Matteo Berrettini at 21:30 Moscow time will play with the 11th racket of the world, Canadian Felix Auger-Alyassim.

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev will meet with Diego Schwartzman from Argentina. The match will take place on September 25 and will not start until 2:00 Moscow time. The grid of the men’s singles tournament can be viewed on the Championship.

Also on September 25, a doubles match will take place. 4th racket of the world Alexander Zverev in a duet with Matteo Berrettini will play with American John Isner and Canadian representative Denis Shapovalov. The meeting will start at 3:30 Moscow time.

The Laver Cup exhibition tournament, in the organization of which Roger Federer takes part, has been held since 2017, two weeks after the US Open. In all three first Cup competitions, the European team became the champion. The 2020 competition has been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



