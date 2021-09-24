Russia will support German Reindl in the election of the new IIHF President (“Match TV”) – Hockey

Russia will support the president of the German hockey union Franz Reindl in the election of the new IIHF president, Match TV reports.

They will take place on September 25 at the organization’s congress in St. Petersburg. The incumbent President Rene Fasel will not participate in them.

In addition to Reindl, the Danes Henrik Bach-Nielsen, the Czech Petr Břiza, the Belarusian Sergei Goncharov and the Frenchman Luc Tardiff nominated their candidates.

“From the point of view of Russian ice hockey leaders, Reindl is best suited to the post of IIHF President.

This is a strong candidate who has always confessed his love for Russia, and in general our country and Germany are linked by cooperation at many levels, starting with politics and business, ”the article says.

In total, delegates to the IIHF Congress have 105 votes. Major hockey countries like Russia or Canada have two votes.

In the IIHF presidential elections, the winner will be the one who gains 53 votes, that is, more than half.

If none of the five candidates achieves this in the first round, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and four will advance to the second round of voting. If a third round is needed, three candidates will take part in it on the same principle, in the fourth – two.

IIHF presidential candidate Reindl: “I have great sympathy for Russia and its experienced hockey leaders – Tretyak, Rotenberg”