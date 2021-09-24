According to the exclusive information of Match TV, on Saturday at the presidential elections of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the Russian side will vote for the German Franz Reindl.

We will let you know how the elections are going. In total, delegates to the IIHF Congress have 105 votes. Moreover, large hockey countries like Russia or Canada even have two votes. In the IIHF presidential elections, the winner will be the one who gains 53 votes, that is, more than half. If none of the five candidates collects such a sum of votes, then the candidate with the lowest number of votes will be eliminated, and four will advance to the second round of voting.

It is worth recalling how outgoing President Rene Fasel won the Venice elections in 1994. There were 78 votes in total, and 40 were required.

First tour: Fasel (36), Kai Hitarinta (19), Gordon Renwick (14), Miroslav Subrt (7), Frans van Erp (2).

Second round: Fazel (36), Chitarinta (23), Renwick (18), Subrt (1).

Third round: Fazel (36), Chitarinta (28), Renwick (14).

That is, we see how competitors united. But Fasel was gathering his leading base of votes.

Finally, the fourth round: Fazel (42), Chitarinta (32).

In such a struggle, every vote counts. So, according to Match TV, Russia will vote for Reindl. Although Belarusian Sergei Goncharov, Czech Petr Břiza, Danish Henrik-Bach Nielsen and French Luc Tardiff are also running for election.

From the point of view of Russian ice hockey executives, Reindl is best suited for the presidency of the IIHF. This is a strong candidate who has always confessed his love for Russia, and in general our country and Germany are linked by cooperation at many levels, starting with politics and business.

Recall that Rene Fasel, who has held it for 27 years, will leave the post of IIHF head on September 25.