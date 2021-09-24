Russian figure skater Kondratyuk finished fifth in the short program of the Olympic qualifying tournament, Nebelhorn trophy Oberstdorf results – 23 September 2021

The Nebelhorn Trophy in Oberstdorf can be called the main figure skating tournament of autumn for many countries. It is there that skaters receive quotas for the Beijing Olympics or confirm the places that were won at the World Championships in Stockholm. Sport24 tells how the men’s short program ended.

To qualify for the Olympics or defend a quota, an athlete needs to be in the top 7 among those fighting for quotas. Canadian Roman Sadovsky fell from a quadruple salchow, but performed a triple axel. On the cascade of triple lutz – triple sheepskin coat, the judges noted under-rotation. Now the skater is in 8th place. Italian Gabriele Frangipani, who became 4th, is not fighting to get to Beijing, so Sadovsky is still fulfilling the minimum task – defending the second quota for Canada at the Olympics.

Xi Hyun Lee in Germany is also competing for second place for Korea in the Games. The athlete coped with a quadruple salchow (GOE +2.43) and a cascade of triple lutz – triple toe loop, allowing a fall from a triple axel. After the short program, the skater is in 7th place.

Have Vladimir Litvintsevrepresenting Azerbaijan, so far there is no Olympic quota. However, he finished 6th after the short program: he cleanly performed a quadruple toe loop (GOE +2.22) and a cascade of a triple flip-triple toe loop, but at the same time fell from a trixel. It should be noted how organically the skater looks to match the composition of Rachmaninoff.

A bright and unconventional arrived from Russia to confirm the third quota Mark Kondratyuk – opening of the 2020/21 season, bronze medalist of the national championship. The figure skater, for whom this tournament became the first adult international start, presented a short program “Pharaoh”. It was noticeable that the athlete was quite worried, but he fought for each element and performed with dignity: with a blot he performed a cascade of quadruple and double sheepskin coats (GOE -1.27), cleanly made a trixel (GOE +0.80), and quad Salchow pulled into a step-out (GOE -2.75). All spins Kondratyuk performed on the 4th level, and the sequence of steps, on which he traditionally lit, on the 3rd. The result is 81.48 points and 5th place (4th among those who are fighting for the Olympics), which ensured the skater got into the strongest warm-up. If there is no failure in the free program, then Mark will get Russia a third ticket to the Games in men’s skating.

Third place after the short program in Brendan Kerry from Australia. He also does not have a quota at the end of the World Cup, where he did not go due to injury. To the composition “Leave A Light On” by Tom Walker, the skater cleanly performed a quad-toe loop (GOE +2.22) and a trixel (GOE +1.07), as well as a cascade of triple lutz and toe loop. Spins of the 4th level, the track of steps – 3rd, and in total the athlete received 83.11 points.

In second place Adam Xiao Him Fa from France. The short program to the soundtrack from “Star Wars” turned out to be like an exciting blockbuster: clean quadruple toe loop and trixel (GOE +2.22 and +1.07, respectively), triple lutz – triple toe loop. Spins and a step sequence are completed to the 4th level. Successful performance and 89.23 points for him so far allow Adam to continue to fight for the second quota for France.

The first was Vincent Zhou, which also had the task of confirming three quotas for the United States. In the cascade of the quadruple lutz – triple toe loop and on the quadruple salchow, the judges noted a quarter underrun in quads. However, all the other elements of the fourth level and the triple axel with GOE + 2.40 allowed Vincent to gain the lead (97.35 points) by more than 8 points.

The men’s free programs will be shown on September 24. Competitions will begin at 15:30 Moscow time. Mark will be out on the ice around 6pm.