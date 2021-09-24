Russian Grand Prix: Free Arrivals on Friday

The first part of free races

Sunny. Dry. Air + 18 … 19С, track + 28 … 31С

Friday morning in Sochi was cool though – ten degrees lower than in the same session a year ago, but dry. The forecast promised that the rain will begin in the evening and will pour all Saturday, but for now the riders have the opportunity to work on a dry track.

There were almost no new products, but Ferrari brought one modified power plant to the stage – almost the same that will be used in 2022, putting it on the car of Charles Leclair.

From the first minutes the riders went to the track, having driven a series of laps on Hard and Medium to assess the basic settings. Verstappen missed the first twelve minutes and the last ten – at the end of the session, mechanics dismantled his car.

The session went smoothly. At the 37th minute, the virtual safety car mode was announced to remove the debris at the exit from the pit lane, which took several seconds. Returning to the pits after the end of the session, Lando Norris slightly touched the fence on the pit lane. There were no other incidents.

Valtteri Bottas topped the protocol with a lap in 1: 34.427 – half a second faster than his best time in his first training session last year.

Result of the first session