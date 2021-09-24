Russian Grand Prix: Free Arrivals on Friday

by

The first part of free races

Valtteri Bottas headed the protocol of the first training session in Sochi ...

Sunny. Dry. Air + 18 … 19С, track + 28 … 31С

Friday morning in Sochi was cool though – ten degrees lower than in the same session a year ago, but dry. The forecast promised that the rain will begin in the evening and will pour all Saturday, but for now the riders have the opportunity to work on a dry track.

There were almost no new products, but Ferrari brought one modified power plant to the stage – almost the same that will be used in 2022, putting it on the car of Charles Leclair.

From the first minutes the riders went to the track, having driven a series of laps on Hard and Medium to assess the basic settings. Verstappen missed the first twelve minutes and the last ten – at the end of the session, mechanics dismantled his car.

The session went smoothly. At the 37th minute, the virtual safety car mode was announced to remove the debris at the exit from the pit lane, which took several seconds. Returning to the pits after the end of the session, Lando Norris slightly touched the fence on the pit lane. There were no other incidents.

Valtteri Bottas topped the protocol with a lap in 1: 34.427 – half a second faster than his best time in his first training session last year.

Result of the first session

Pilot Command Time Difference Circles
1.V. Bottas Mercedes 1: 34.427 25
2.L. Hamilton Mercedes 1: 34.638 0.211 23
3. M. Verstappen Red bull 1: 34.654 0.227 13
4. S. Leclair Ferrari 1: 35.117 0.690 22
5.S. Vettel Aston martin 1: 35.781 1.354 23
6.P. Gasley AlphaTauri 1: 35.794 1.367 24
7. K. Sines Ferrari 1: 35.811 1.384 25
8.L. Norris McLaren 1: 35.959 1.532 24
9.C. Perez Red bull 1: 36.188 1.761 22
10. F. Alonso Alpine 1: 36.225 1.798 21
11. E. Okon Alpine 1: 36.236 1.809 25
12.L. Stroll Aston martin 1: 36.522 2.095 21
13.A. Giovinazzi Alfa romeo 1: 36.795 2.368 23
14. D. Riccardo McLaren 1: 36.877 2.450 23
15. K. Raikkonen Alfa romeo 1: 36.952 2.525 twenty
16.Yu Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 37.794 3.367 26
17. D. Russell Williams 1: 38.013 3.586 23
18.N. Latifi Williams 1: 38.155 3.728 21
19.N. Mazepin Haas 1: 38.586 4.159 22
20.M.Schumacher Haas 1: 38.977 4.550 23

