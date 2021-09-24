Russians Negrov and Zhidov commented on Khokhlov’s ban on Facebook

The coach of the Volgograd football team “Rotor” Dmitry Khokhlov filed a lawsuit against Facebook, which constantly sends the authors of related posts to the ban because of the surname in which the algorithm sees an insult to the Ukrainians. Meanwhile, “Khokhlov” is not the worst family variant yet. We found Russians with the names of Negroes and Zhids and asked how they live on social networks.

Dmitry Khokhlov filed a lawsuit with the Solntsevsky District Court of Moscow against the American company Facebook. The reason, according to the representative of the coach Anna Varganova, was that the fans of Rotor and other football fans were endlessly banned on Facebook at the mere mention of the name of Khokhlov.

– It is unpleasant for people to sit in bans, – Anna explained. – The terms of exclusion are from 3 days to a month, on average, fans are expelled for a week. And besides, he is a public person. I would not like the name Khokhlov to completely disappear from the news agenda for this reason.

Now you cannot publish a photo and sign “Khokhlov”. You cannot post a comment mentioning the name of Dmitry Valerievich, the whole comment is immediately banned. For inciting ethnic hatred. According to our observation, such an active removal of his surname began in the spring of this year, and continues to this day …

We found Russians with the names of Negroes and Zhids on the Web to find out if their social networks are being banned.

The blacks were in a frivolous mood. Oleg Ilyich Negrov admitted that he had never even thought about the fact that he had some kind of wrong surname. Banu was subjected to her. Pyotr Sergeevich Negrov, a very middle-aged man in his voice, asked for a long time about what a ban is. And then he said that it would be nice for people who cling to other people’s surnames to look at themselves – we were always taught that it is indecent to discuss other people’s surnames.

The Zhidovs – Yuri Borisovich and Andrey Vladimirovich, approached the topic in a business-like manner. The first one said that he had a business account registered for this surname, and if he ever encountered problems, then they were definitely not related to the surname. But Andrei Vladimirovich said that, in principle, he does not see a snag here. “Basically, everyone writes under nicknames, and if you have some problematic surname for the social network, just take the nickname – and that’s it,” Zhidov advised.

Users with names and surnames controversial from the point of view of network lexicon came to similar conclusions a long time ago. After all, incidents with automatic algorithms on the Web did not begin yesterday. Specifically, in 1996, AOL American mail’s profanity filter banned the whole British city of Scunthorpe in 1996, because the name of the settlement contains the word cunt (a rough epithet of a female genital organ). Because of this, the British could neither create an account, nor send-receive mail.

If you have been banned for your last name, intellectual property lawyer Anastasia Skovpen is advised to send a scan of a government-issued document to the technical support team of the social network, which confirms that your surname is real, hereditary. Following its own rules, the administration must resolve the misunderstanding and apologize. “But taking into account the current coronavirus restrictions, the verification of documents may be delayed,” Anastasia emphasized.