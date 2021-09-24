Sales of iPhone 13 started. Russians rushed to resell them at a higher price – Society – News of St. Petersburg

On Friday, September 24, sales of iPhone 13 started. A few hours later, the Russians began to resell them – with a mark-up of 11-12%, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the press service of the “Announcements” service on the social network “Vkontakte”.

The surcharge differs depending on the smartphone model. According to the data on the Apple website, the cost of the iPhone 13 starts at 79.99 thousand rubles, the iPhone 13 Pro – from 99.99 thousand rubles, the iPhone 13 mini – from 69.99 thousand rubles, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max – from 109.99 thousand rubles.

As noted in the service, the largest markup is set for the sale of the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB: it is sold at one and a half times more than the official cost. It is above average on the iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB and iPhone 13 Pro 512GB – just over 13%.