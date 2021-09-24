Salma Hayek, Catherine Zeta Jones, Hugh Jackman and other stars remember the actor / HB

Star colleagues and friends of the actor paid tribute to Connery. Hollywood celebrities including Salma Hayek, Catherine Zeta Jones and Hugh Jackman post archive footage of Connery to commemorate his life and career.

So, Jackman made a post on Twitter, stating that he was always inspired by the actor:

“I grew up worshiping Sean Connery. It is a legend on and off the screen, ”he wrote.

Jackman was joined by Pierce Brosnan, who plays James Bond in four films in the franchise.

“Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond when I was still a boy and when I became the man who played James Bond myself. You cast a long shadow of cinematic splendor that will live on forever. You have paved the way for all of us who have followed your landmark steps. Each in turn looked at you with awe and admiration as we moved forward with our own interpretations of the role. You were powerful in every way, as an actor and as a man, and you will remain so to the end of time. The world loved you and you will be missed, ”wrote Brosnan.

Famous actor Sam Neill also tweeted, recalling Connery:

“Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all this charisma and strength was completely unique. Rest in peace, great man and great actor, ”he writes.

Actress Catherine Zeta Jones said goodbye to Connery on her Instagram page, posting a photo of them together:

“Goodbye, my friend. I love you Sean Connery with all my heart. Until we meet again, I will cherish every moment that I spent with you, ”she wrote.

Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, British supermodel Naomi Campbell, model and ex-first lady of France Carla Bruni and Hollywood actress Salma Hayek also said goodbye to Connery.