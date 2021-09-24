Sambo-70 did not know that Trusova had withdrawn from the Russian Cup before the school’s anniversary

Chapter “Sambo-70” Renat Laishev stated that the withdrawal Alexandra Trusova from the free program at the first stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran was not planned due to the anniversary events of the school.

“I didn’t even know that Trusova had withdrawn from the free program at the stage of the Russian Cup in Syzran. I can say absolutely nothing. Today I was busy with questions about the concert, so I didn’t follow the news, ”Layshev said in an interview with the“ Championship ”correspondent Salavat Murtazin.

Despite falling from the triple axel, Trusova won the short program. According to official information, she starred with an arbitrary due to health problems.

The start in Syzran became the third for Trusova in two weeks. On September 11 and 12, she participated in the test skates of the Russian national team in Chelyabinsk, and then won the tournament in the United States. In Trusova’s free program for the 2021/2022 season, five jumps in four turns are announced. Tomorrow, September 24, Trusova will be a guest of the anniversary of the Sambo-70 school in the Kremlin.