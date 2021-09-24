Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will get a compartment with a stylus S Pen and a strange design of the rear camera

Many Galaxy smartphone fans were upset to learn that Samsung had decided to end the Note family. However, it’s not all bad. According to the renders that have appeared on the web, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive key features for which users have loved the Note series.

Resource OnLeaks, which became the source of the images, reports that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive a 6.8-inch AMOLED matrix with curved side edges and extremely thin bezels at the top and bottom. Even though Samsung has already launched the Galaxy Z Fold3, its first smartphone with a sub-screen front camera, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a round selfie sensor cutout.

Earlier this year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S21 series smartphones, in which it demonstrated a new design of the main camera unit. Nevertheless, judging by the renders, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive a rather unusual looking rear camera, all of which will have lenses inscribed in a P-shaped glass ledge. It is assumed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will receive a main 108-megapixel sensor, complemented by three 12-megapixel sensors. The front camera is expected to feature a 40MP sensor.

One of the most curious details that the new renders showcase is the S Pen compartment at the bottom. Recall that the current Galaxy S21 Ultra also supports working with an active stylus, but there is no special place for storing it. Probably, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to Samsung’s plan, should become a full-fledged successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which was released in August 2020.