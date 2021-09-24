Schedule of the ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team will meet with the Swiss national team in the opening match of the Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing at the 2022 Games. As reported on Thursday by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the meeting will take place on February 9 at 11:40 Moscow time. Olympic host China will debut in the men’s Games against the United States at the National Indoor Stadium.
The NHL and the NHL Players’ Union (NHLPA) have reached an agreement with the IIHF on the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Olympics following the missed PyeongChang 2018 Games. Between February 3-22, the NHL regular season schedule will pause for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Olympic Hockey Tournament.
In the group stage, each of the 12 teams will play three matches. Group A included teams from Canada, USA, Germany and China. Teams from ROC, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark will play in Group B. Group C includes the national teams of Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia.
The top three-ranked teams and the top runner-up team will advance directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams will meet in the qualifying round on February 15, with the winners advancing to the quarter-finals on February 16.
The semi-finals of the Olympics will take place on February 18, the bronze match will take place on February 19, and the final on February 20.
Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament Schedule
February 9, Wednesday
National Indoor Stadium
OKR – Switzerland, 11:40 Moscow time
Czech Republic – Denmark, 16:10 Moscow time
February 10, Thursday
National Indoor Stadium
Sweden – Latvia, 7:10 Moscow time
Finland – Slovakia, 11:40 Moscow time
USA – China, 16:10 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
Canada – Germany, 16:10 Moscow time
11 February, Friday
National Indoor Stadium
Denmark – OKR, 7:10 Moscow time
Czech Republic – Switzerland, 11:40 Moscow time
Latvia – Finland, 16:10 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
Sweden – Slovakia, 11:40 Moscow time
12 February, Saturday
National Indoor Stadium
Canada – USA, 7:10 Moscow time
Germany – China, 11:40 Moscow time
OKR – Czech Republic, 16:10 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
Switzerland – Denmark, 16:10 Moscow time
February 13, Sunday
National Indoor Stadium
Slovakia – Latvia, 7:10 Moscow time
Finland – Sweden, 11:40 Moscow time
China – Canada, 16:10 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
USA – Germany, 16:10 Moscow time
February 14, Monday
Day off
February 15, Tuesday
National Indoor Stadium
Qualifying match # 1, 7:10 Moscow time
Qualifying match # 3, 11:40 Moscow time
Qualifying match # 4, 16:10 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
Qualifying match # 2, 7:10 Moscow time
February 16, Wednesday
National Indoor Stadium
Quarter-finals # 1, 7:10 Moscow time
Quarter-finals # 3, 11:40 Moscow time
Quarter-final # 4, 16:30 Moscow time
Wukesong Sport Center
Quarter-finals №2, 8:00 Moscow time
February 17, Thursday
Day off
18 February, Friday
National Indoor Stadium
Semifinal No. 1, 7:10 Moscow time
Semifinal No. 2, 16:10 Moscow time
February 19, Saturday
National Indoor Stadium
Bronze match, 16:10 Moscow time
February 20, Sunday
National Indoor Stadium
Gold match, 16:10 Moscow time