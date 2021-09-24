Schedule of the ice hockey tournament at the 2022 Olympics

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team will meet with the Swiss national team in the opening match of the Olympic hockey tournament in Beijing at the 2022 Games. As reported on Thursday by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the meeting will take place on February 9 at 11:40 Moscow time. Olympic host China will debut in the men’s Games against the United States at the National Indoor Stadium.

The NHL and the NHL Players’ Union (NHLPA) have reached an agreement with the IIHF on the participation of NHL players in the 2022 Olympics following the missed PyeongChang 2018 Games. Between February 3-22, the NHL regular season schedule will pause for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and the Olympic Hockey Tournament.

In the group stage, each of the 12 teams will play three matches. Group A included teams from Canada, USA, Germany and China. Teams from ROC, Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark will play in Group B. Group C includes the national teams of Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia.

The top three-ranked teams and the top runner-up team will advance directly to the quarterfinals. The remaining eight teams will meet in the qualifying round on February 15, with the winners advancing to the quarter-finals on February 16.

The semi-finals of the Olympics will take place on February 18, the bronze match will take place on February 19, and the final on February 20.

Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament Schedule

February 9, Wednesday

National Indoor Stadium

OKR – Switzerland, 11:40 Moscow time

Czech Republic – Denmark, 16:10 Moscow time

February 10, Thursday

National Indoor Stadium

Sweden – Latvia, 7:10 Moscow time

Finland – Slovakia, 11:40 Moscow time

USA – China, 16:10 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

Canada – Germany, 16:10 Moscow time

11 February, Friday

National Indoor Stadium

Denmark – OKR, 7:10 Moscow time

Czech Republic – Switzerland, 11:40 Moscow time

Latvia – Finland, 16:10 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

Sweden – Slovakia, 11:40 Moscow time

12 February, Saturday

National Indoor Stadium

Canada – USA, 7:10 Moscow time

Germany – China, 11:40 Moscow time

OKR – Czech Republic, 16:10 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

Switzerland – Denmark, 16:10 Moscow time

February 13, Sunday

National Indoor Stadium

Slovakia – Latvia, 7:10 Moscow time

Finland – Sweden, 11:40 Moscow time

China – Canada, 16:10 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

USA – Germany, 16:10 Moscow time

February 14, Monday

Day off

February 15, Tuesday

National Indoor Stadium

Qualifying match # 1, 7:10 Moscow time

Qualifying match # 3, 11:40 Moscow time

Qualifying match # 4, 16:10 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

Qualifying match # 2, 7:10 Moscow time

February 16, Wednesday

National Indoor Stadium

Quarter-finals # 1, 7:10 Moscow time

Quarter-finals # 3, 11:40 Moscow time

Quarter-final # 4, 16:30 Moscow time

Wukesong Sport Center

Quarter-finals №2, 8:00 Moscow time

February 17, Thursday

Day off

18 February, Friday

National Indoor Stadium

Semifinal No. 1, 7:10 Moscow time

Semifinal No. 2, 16:10 Moscow time

February 19, Saturday

National Indoor Stadium

Bronze match, 16:10 Moscow time

February 20, Sunday

National Indoor Stadium

Gold match, 16:10 Moscow time