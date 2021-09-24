Schwartz spoke about personnel issues at Dynamo before the match with Rubin

Head coach of Dynamo Moscow Sandro Schwartz spoke on the topic of personnel issues in his team on the eve of the match of the 9th round of the Russian Premier League with Rubin. The game will take place on Sunday, September 26th. The referee’s starting whistle will sound at 14:00.

“We spoke with Laxalt after the injury. We hope that the deadline will be as short as possible. The next three or four matches of Laxalt will definitely not be.

Am I considering Makarov as a striker? I see him as a winger. He often shifts to the position of the attacker.

Gladyshev, Galkin and Kutitsky performed well in the cup meeting, it is likely that they will get their time in RPL matches.

The state of Shimanski and Zakharyan? We have an open question. Shimanski trained individually, Zakharyan partially trained in the general group. Today’s training will show how ready the guys will be for the Sunday game.

Now Shunin is studying on an individual basis. We can’t count on him on Sunday. Before the cup meeting, I spoke with Ivan Ordets and Sergei Parshivlyuk. I decided that Parshivlyuk would be the captain. We have a group of leaders, experienced players, each of them can try on the captain’s armband.

I would not say that we restrict players from communicating with the press. I am convinced that attention should not be diffused, especially at a young age. We are not against the media, but now it is better for young people to focus on football, “Championship correspondent Arina Lavrova said.