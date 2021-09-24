Scientists from Skoltech and IBM presented a new optical transistor that is 1000 times faster than usual

The transition to optical transistors, which use light and even single photons for switching, promises to increase the speed of processors a thousandfold without increasing power consumption. Scientists today are looking for optimal conditions for the operation of such transistors. Scientists from Skoltech and IBM have gone far enough along this path, who proposed the physics and technology of switching states of optical switches.

By themselves, photons interact negligibly weakly with each other and with matter. In order for the photons to switch the states of the transistor, it is necessary to create such an environment for them in which the interaction with the photons would be strong. Researchers from Skoltech and IBM have been pursuing this goal for years and have achieved significant results. The intermediate results looked modest, but today they have helped shape the idea of ​​what the optical transistor of the future might look like.

The new structure of the optical transistor is built around a polymer optical resonator clamped on both sides by an inorganic material with high reflective properties. The structure is controlled by two laser beams – control and pump. The pilot beam can handle a small number of photons, up to one, which creates the basis for ultimate energy efficiency (what could be more economical than a single photon?). The task of the control beam is to prepare the conditions in the resonator before starting the pump beam, which, in turn, will transfer the transistor to state 0 or 1.

A stronger pump beam excites in the cavity the so-called exciton polaritons – hybrid states of light and matter with a very short lifetime. These are quasiparticles formed by the interaction of photons and other quasiparticles – excitons. Excitons, on the other hand, are represented by electronic excitation in a medium, in particular, by ordinary bound pairs of an electron and a hole. Composite quasiparticles of photons and excitons are called exciton-polaritons. Launching a test beam into the structure of the resonator provides more or less exciton-polaritons. If there are more of these composite quasiparticles, the transistor is transferred to state 1, if less, to 0.

You can read a little more about the process in the official press release. An article about the work was published in the journal Nature. In the long term, the work could lead to the emergence of optical processors with transistors with switching speeds from 100 to 1000 times faster than today. In this case, the level of heat generation will be reduced to insignificant values, which does not require cooling systems at all when operating at room temperatures.