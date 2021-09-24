Scoring extravaganza in the Zenit match, Spartak will take revenge on Ufa, and Kerzhakov will defeat Berezutsky – 09/24/2021

A source: RIA News”

Khimki – Lokomotiv

Forecast: Lokomotiv wins and the total is over 2.5, with the first half ending in a draw – odds of 10.

Lokomotiv became the first team in the championship who could not score against the last-ranked Ural. Prior to this, the Urals conceded 13 goals in 7 matches. Last season, Nikolic’s Loko failed a segment in the championship, when in the fall they played in parallel in the Champions League. Now the “railroad workers” have a replacement for almost every position, so the loss of points will be unforgivable. Khimki lost a lot in comparison with the last championship. Cherevchenko’s team is in 15th place and has just lost to Saransk in the Russian Cup. Khimki has only one win this season, and that was on 1 August. And if not for Glushakov, who scored 6 goals out of 8, then things would have been even worse.

Zenit – Wings of the Soviets

Forecast: Zenit will win in the first half, with both teams scoring before the break – odds 11.

Both Zenit and Krylia Sovetov are approaching the match in a great mood. Semak’s team dealt with Rubin in an exemplary manner, resolving all issues in the first half. Dziuba is gaining shape (although he gave up the national team for a while). Semak’s new scheme with 3 central defenders allows the Brazilians and Dziuba to feel more free in attack, hence such outwardly easy and beautiful goals. Krylia in the middle of the week set a record for the Russian Cup, scoring 10 goals against Znamya from Noginsk. The 16-year-old phenomenon Pinyaev opened the scoring for the Samara club, and the newcomer Bale also distinguished himself. Volzhans are known for their striving for attacking football, Zenit will only play into their hands. so we are expecting a lot of goals here, and even before the break.

Spartak – Ufa

Forecast: Spartak will win 3: 1 – odds 11.

“Spartak” left coach Vitoria and after the defeat in the derby, it means that the Portuguese is still believed in the club. Red and White did look better than their opponent (as with Legia before), but again the nightmarish realization of chances and relaxation in defense let down. Now Sobolev, who has served a suspension, should once again break through Larsson. Ufa scores a lot this season, but there are questions about defense. 14 goals in 8 matches is one of the worst indicators in the RPL. In attack, everything rests on the main surprise of this part of the season – Agalarov Jr. The top scorer of the league has 8 goals, it is logical that he was included in the extended list of the national team. Perhaps Agalarov will score against Spartak, but the hosts need a victory. In addition, it will be possible to avenge the home 0: 3 in April.

Dynamo – Rubin

Forecast: Dynamo will win in the second half, while both teams will score after the break – odds 12.

Interesting fact: Dynamo scored the majority of points this season away. In 3 home games – win, draw and lose. But on the road, the blue and white coped with Sochi without Shunin and Laxalt, and on Wednesday almost the main team defeated the Stavropol Dynamo 6: 0. Rubin was helpless in the first half against Zenit. There were no counterattacks, there was not a single shot on someone else’s goal, and the Kazan players were grossly mistaken in defense. Perhaps, Uremovich’s injury also affected the actions of the defense. But he can play with Dynamo. But Slutsky will not be on the bench, the coach reacted too emotionally to the refereeing in the match against Zenit and was sent off. In this meeting we will choose the home team.

“Rostov” – “Akhmat”

Forecast: “Akhmat” will win with a score of 2: 0 – odds 12.

Rostov is still in crisis. A week ago, the team flew into Samara 2: 4, promised the fans to improve, and instead lost to Chaika and dropped out of the Russian Cup. It will be strange to dismiss Semin so quickly, but the results are clearly not encouraging for the club’s management. this season, Rostov has only one victory. Akhmat is also in a fever, but three defeats in the last 5 matches, at least, can be attributed to strong opponents. Grozny lost to CSKA, Zenit and Krasnodar. One of the problems of Talalaev’s team is the excessive aggression of the players, they are too often removed. If this can be avoided, “Akhmat” should win the crisis “Rostov”.

Krasnodar – Sochi

Forecast: draw and total over 3.5 – odds 12.

Goncharenko did not take the risk of releasing a completely duplicate squad for the Cup match with Leningrader, the bulls want to go as far as possible in this tournament. After a 2-0 win with goals from Chernikov and Krykhovyak, the team is preparing for the Krasnodar derby in good spirits. Sochi rested in the middle of the week as a participant in European competitions, so Fedotov’s players had time to move away after being defeated by Dynamo. In that meeting, everything was decided by Noboa’s mini-mistake in his own half of the field, but we know that usually the Ecuadorian with his goals and assists leads Sochi to success. It is curious that Krasnodar has only one victory in 5 personal meetings with three defeats. Let’s bet here on an effective draw.

Ural – Arsenal Tula

Forecast: In the first half, Arsenal will win and the total will be over 1.5 – the odds are 11.

Ural finally interrupted the 8-match streak without victories, even if it happened in the Cup with Vladimir Torpedo. She clearly added confidence and a draw before that with Lokomotiv. Shalimov still prefers to play on counterattacks, after all, the composition is far from optimal due to injuries of some players. Arsenal poked fun at the Cup, rolling out Dynamo Bryansk 6: 1. Before that, under Bozovic, the Tula resisted against CSKA (2: 2) and snatched the victory from Nizhny Novgorod (3: 2). A very good reaction to the change of coach! Arsenal won the first half against Nizhny 2: 1, let’s see if they can repeat this number against the worst RPL team.

Nizhny Novgorod – CSKA

Forecast: Nizhny Novgorod will win 1: 0 – odds 10.

CSKA exhaled this week. With not the strongest game, the army team defeated Spartak and moved up to 7th place in the table. This Thursday was followed by an easy victory in the Russian Cup over Zenit Izhevsk (4: 0). Kuchaev scored the first goal of the year, Akhmetov – the second. Zabolotny also distinguished himself (as in the derby), but he will miss this game due to the removal. After an offensive defeat by Arsenal, Nizhny Novgorod had the most difficult trip among the RPL teams – to Barnaul. True, many base players did not play there, and some did not even fly. So the Volga team should be ready for the game against CSKA. On account of Kerzhakov there have already been high-profile victories this season over Spartak and Dynamo, so we believe in Nizhny in this meeting with another top club.