SEC obtains extension of deadline for filing petition in Ripple case

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has achieved an extension of the deadline for filing a motion to seal documents. According to lawyer James Filan, the court gave the regulator an adjournment until September 24 inclusive.

According to the SEC’s request, the documents relate to a dispute over the regulator’s responses to questions about the application of the Howie test to XRP tokens over the past eight years.

On September 21, the Commission notified the court that it “did not object” to Ripple’s motion to seal documents relating to the company’s representatives’ answers to certain questions from the regulator.

Earlier, Judge Sarah Netburn rejected Ripple’s petition to disclose information about SEC employees’ transactions with Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. She noted that after the issuance of an official investigation order against the company on March 9, 2019, regulator employees could no longer trade XRP.

We will remind, in December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple and its leaders in an unregistered sale of securities under the guise of XRP tokens for $ 1.3 billion. Later, the lawsuit was adjusted, focusing on the actions of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

In September, Ripple agreed to hand over internal audio and video recordings to the regulator. The court also ordered the company to give the Commission access to Slack messages from its employees.

