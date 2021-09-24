Selena Gomez criticized Facebook for spreading false information about coronavirus

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, has been a frequent critic of popular social media lately. This time it hit Facebook.

Yesterday, the singer tweeted a BBC video featuring the Director General of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Imi Ahmed. In the video, he says that companies like Facebook are doing everything they can to keep out of false information about the coronavirus, while, according to Gomez, they are actually doing absolutely nothing.

Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don’t allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don’t take action now! https://t.co/IAtDpNT5Tt – Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) December 30, 2020

This is the second time in the last month that the singer has criticized the social network. She recently accused Facebook as well as Instagram of supporting Nazi organizations. The star was extremely outraged by the fact that posts were posted on the platforms selling T-shirts with the words White Lives Matter and swastikas.