Selena Gomez does not communicate with Francia Rice – details – showbiz news

Francia Rice is offended that Selena does not monitor her health

Always smiling and harmless singer Selena Gomez stopped communicating with her close friend, who practically saved her life. As you know, back in 2017, Selena underwent a kidney transplant, and her close friend Francia Rice was the donor. But, according to sources of the publication Radar Online, friends have not been seen together for a long time.

Selena and Francia have not been in touch since October 2018, according to insiders. The reason for the deterioration in relations was the singer’s frivolous attitude towards her health. Sources said that after the operation, Francia asked Selena to carefully monitor herself, and she gave her a word, which she later broke.

Also, according to sources, Rice found Gomez drinking alcohol at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York. She noted that it was very difficult for her physically and emotionally to recover from donation, so she could not turn a blind eye to what the singer was doing to herself.

It is noteworthy that it was in October 2018 that Gomez went to a rehabilitation clinic. Then, according to media reports, the star had a nervous breakdown. Fans and tabloids have put forward different assumptions: the marriage of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, a side effect of the operation, as well as drugs and alcohol.

Recall that in the spring of 2019, Selena Gomez’s kidney problems worsened and she can return to the clinic for long-term treatment.