Selena Gomez released the song Feel Me about her relationship with Justin Bieber: “We were one in a million”

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez delighted fans with the release of the song Feel Me, which she first presented at her concert in 2016. Fans of the 27-year-old singer asked her to release this song. And she decided it was time. The release of the composition took place immediately after the former lover of Gomez, 25-year-old Justin Bieber, admitted that he was “reckless” in a relationship with her.

During my tour for the Revival album, I presented a song that you guys have never stopped talking about since then. You asked, and I heard you. Feel Me is available for listening today, – announced the pop star on her page on the social network.



Selena Gomez

Knowing Selena’s personal history, her fans and the press decided that in the song she was talking about her relationship with Justin. In 2015, the media started talking about the singer’s romance with Hailey Baldwin, whom he later married.

Nobody loves you the way I do … We were one in a million, and love is hard to find … Every time you kiss another, I want you to feel me, – sings Gomez in the song Feel Me.



Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez

Her romance with Justin Bieber began in 2010. In March 2018, they finally broke up. The song Feel Me was written when Justin and Selena broke up and were back together. The singer married model Hailey Baldwin on September 14, 2018.