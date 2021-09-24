Selena Gomez showed her face without Photoshop: fans are delighted (PHOTOS)

The popular singer and actress decided to continue the struggle for naturalness and self-acceptance. Not so long ago, Selena has already demonstrated her figure without Photoshop, not embarrassed by a couple of extra pounds. Now she decided to show fans what her face looks like without retouching.

This is reported by NBN referring to Instagram of Selena Gomez.

On the social network, the artist published a new photo in which she is with bright makeup and styled hair.

But what distinguished this photo from thousands of similar ones is that the artist decided not to retouch her face, making it perfectly even, clean and without flaws. Selena showed her skin with all the irregularities and natural minor imperfections.

The photo has collected more than 8.6 million likes and hundreds of admiring comments on the singer’s Instagram. People admire the artist’s mental and external beauty and thank her for not being afraid to show herself without Photoshop filters:

Well, finally, a popular person has given up filters and shows the natural structure of the skin This is real? Did the star show skin without Photoshop? How i like it How can you be so beautiful both externally and internally? Photo without retouching – the act of a real queen I love this photo so much, it is so realistic. I can see the texture of your skin and am very glad that you are not hiding it.

