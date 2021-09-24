Selena Gomez survived a panic attack – watch the video – Show business news

American singer couldn’t handle the excitement before the performance

The famous American singer Selena Gomez, who defended Justin Bieber’s wife, is now going through a difficult period in her life. The wedding of her ex-lover Justin Bieber, the consequences of a long illness, the persecution of her overweight tangent – all this crippled the psychological state of the star.

But, despite life’s difficulties, Selena is gradually returning to the stage and even released several singles. So, during a recent performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the 27-year-old singer experienced a panic attack and could not go on stage for a long time. Selena Gomez was very worried, because the performance at the ceremony was to be the first live performance in the last two years.

“She had a panic attack, she was so nervous. She had not been on stage for two years and had to sing a new song,” one eyewitness told People.

But as a result, the artist got together and performed. In the end, everything went well, but for the first minutes Selena’s voice trembled noticeably.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYNcbcsbkeg

We will remind, Selena Gomez spoke frankly about her psychological problems and protracted depression, which the star struggled with throughout the year.