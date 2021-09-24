Selena Gomez survived a panic attack – watch the video – Show business news

by

26 November 2019, 13:32

Share this

Copy link

American singer couldn’t handle the excitement before the performance

The famous American singer Selena Gomez, who defended Justin Bieber’s wife, is now going through a difficult period in her life. The wedding of her ex-lover Justin Bieber, the consequences of a long illness, the persecution of her overweight tangent – all this crippled the psychological state of the star.

There is information about the possible marriage of Selena Gomez. Find out the details:

But, despite life’s difficulties, Selena is gradually returning to the stage and even released several singles. So, during a recent performance at the 2019 American Music Awards, the 27-year-old singer experienced a panic attack and could not go on stage for a long time. Selena Gomez was very worried, because the performance at the ceremony was to be the first live performance in the last two years.

“She had a panic attack, she was so nervous. She had not been on stage for two years and had to sing a new song,” one eyewitness told People.

But as a result, the artist got together and performed. In the end, everything went well, but for the first minutes Selena’s voice trembled noticeably.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYNcbcsbkeg

We will remind, Selena Gomez spoke frankly about her psychological problems and protracted depression, which the star struggled with throughout the year.

Read also:

Anastasia Ocheretnyuk

Anastasia Ocheretnyuk
Show business section editor

She has been working in journalism for 5 years, started her career with copywriting. Anastasia not only follows current events in the world of show business, but also conducts interviews with stars. She studies public speaking. He is fond of traveling, playing mafia, swimming.

More articles by author

Leave a Comment