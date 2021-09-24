Seth Rogen apologizes to Emma Watson for the incident on the set

Shot from the movie “End of the World 2013: Apocalypse in Hollywood”

Seth Rogen, who previously confirmed in an interview rumors that Emma Watson, during the filming of his 2013 film “The End of the World 2013: Apocalypse in Hollywood”, refused to work on one of the scenes and left the set in a rage, explained his words. The actor, director and screenwriter noted in an official statement, which is quoted by The Hollywood Reporter, that things were not quite as presented by the press.

“That episode was not in the script, it came out improvised, radically different from what she agreed to,” the artist emphasized. The scene in question featured Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as a sex slave on a leash. Watson did not like what was happening, and it was decided not to film the actress for this episode.

“The statements that she behaved uncool, unprofessional – this is complete nonsense,” – wrote Rogen, adding that he had to build communication better and not put the actress in an uncomfortable position.

He also apologized to Emma Watson and hoped to work with her again.