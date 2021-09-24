Should i install iOS 15

I don’t know why it became fashionable to declare this version boring. It was unlikely that radical changes were expected from it, because of which those who dare to install it would have to re-learn how to use their iPhone. In my opinion, there are more than enough new functions in it. They are inscribed in a familiar and understandable interior, any of us can use them. And we, those who actively use iOS, are about a billion people. A drastic change with this number of users is unacceptable. Except when changes are ripe, and revolution is no longer necessary. This is clearly not the case for iOS right now.

Naturally, there are drawbacks in the new version. Bugs and serious problems in it have not yet been identified (as of September 22), perhaps it is still ahead. Apple’s caution and conservative approach is encouraging, though. Maybe it will. If something is found in iOS 15, such troubles have been quickly and efficiently eliminated in recent years. So there are no mines on this side. There remains only one question: how is it better than the good old iOS 14? Is there anything in iOS 15 that would make it worth installing? I’ll cover just a few of the new features.

In iOS 15, measures to protect the privacy of your data have been strengthened, the design of the “Memories” section in the Photos application has radically changed, in iCloud +, a lot of interesting and useful functions are available to the user of iOS 15 (not all of them are available in the Russian Federation). Focus has replaced Do Not Disturb. This is not all. Perhaps this is not even the most interesting thing for you. There are too many interesting things for a boring and uninteresting version of iOS in iOS.

Which iPhones will upgrade to iOS 15

First, let’s go over the devices that support iOS 15:

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone SE 1st generation

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone SE 2nd generation

iPhone XR

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

All models in the iPhone 11 family

All models in the iPhone 12 line

Despite the fact that this list includes both new and old Apple smartphones, they will receive a far different range of innovations. The entire list of iOS 15 features shines only on new devices based on the A12 Bionic and newer, while older devices will receive a stripped-down set. Such a processor appeared in the iPhone XR and iPhone XS.

IOS 15 notifications

IPhones can have hundreds of apps installed, many of which receive notifications, including non-urgent ones – which you should know about nonetheless. It is impossible to read all the notifications coming to the iPhone, we often prohibit receiving them in the most troublesome applications. With the Alert Summary feature, you can schedule a time for all unimportant notices to be delivered in bulk. As a summary. For example, at 7 am and 11 pm.

Important notifications will not escape your attention anyway, and now you can find out about the content of less important notifications. Without being distracted by them during the day. It can be news, likes on social networks, or whatever. The Notification Dumps feature is enabled and configured in the section with the same name in System Preferences. Summary notifications are automatically sorted by their importance. The feature is available on all iPhones with iOS 15.

Siri offline

Until now, everything we talked about with Siri was sent for processing to the Apple data center, and could be used for other purposes. Now, on devices with an Apple A12 or newer chip internally, most requests are processed on the device. Everything you asked Siri about, everything that happened during your conversation in the background does not go anywhere. Some requests require access to data that is constantly changing – so Siri still transmits some information to the network. We cannot control what exactly and in what form it transmits. Apple claims that the sounds heard by Siri remain on the device, Siri only sends requests to services in the form they are used to.

Siri working on the device does not waste time sending messages and processing the information received. This is one of the reasons why Siri on an iPhone with an Apple A12 inside responds to questions much faster than before. Another reason is the fantastic power of neural processing units (NPUs), which is still growing. In the Apple A12, the NPU performed 5 trillion operations per second, in the Apple A13 – 6 trillion, in the Apple A14 – 11 trillion. The NPU in Apple A15 already performs 15.8 trillion operations per second. On the iPhone, where Siri works offline, dictation also does not require access to the network, the dictated also remains on the device.

How to copy text from a picture

On the Russian site of Apple, the Live Text function was called “Online Text”. Perhaps they know something about which I do not know, and this translation is justified, but I do not like it. I will call this function Live Text. With this feature, you can recognize text in photos, copy it, and even translate text in one of seven currently supported languages.

These are English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, German, Portuguese and French. Similar features have been used by Android smartphones for years, but the quality of Live Text seems to be much higher. The text can be recognized not only in photographs (inscriptions, handwritten text and written on signs), but also in the Camera application – to recognize, copy and, if the language is marked with Live Text, translate the recognized text – right on the inscriptions that are in front of your eyes.