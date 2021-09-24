Shumi Babaev’s agency confirmed the dismissal of Andrey Skabelka from Lokomotiv

Main coach Andrey Skabelka dismissed from Lokomotiv. At the agency Shumi Babaeva confirmed the dismissal of the Belarusian specialist to the correspondent of “Championship” Lev Lukin.

Earlier it was reported that the management of Lokomotiv on the eve of the home match with Salavat Yulaev made a decision to fire the head coach Andrey Skabelka and appoint Igor Nikitin together with his assistant Dmitry Yushkevich.

Let us remind you that on September 22 in the regular match of the KHL Podolsk “Vityaz” beat “Lokomotiv”. The meeting took place at the Arena-2000-Lokomotiv stadium in Yaroslavl and ended with a score of 3: 2 (1: 0, 2: 1, 0: 1) in favor of Yuri Babenko’s charges.

Lokomotiv suffered its sixth defeat in nine matches of the KHL regular championship this season. The railroad workers have seven points and are in ninth place in the Western Conference without making the playoffs. In the summary table of the Continental Hockey League, Yaroslavl occupies 16th place.

Skabelka has headed Lokomotiv since 2020.