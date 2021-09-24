SKA – Salavat Yulaev – 2: 4, review of the KHL regular championship match, 09/23/2021, video

Tom Lyamsya’s team continues to be among the leaders of the KHL, and the defeat at Severstal did not break the Yulaevites.

The matches between SKA and Salavat Yulaev always arouse an increased audience interest. Both teams are known for their bright and attacking hockey, both have high-class masters, and the recent exchange of Sparrows – Khafizullin gave the reporting meeting an additional peppercorn. It’s always fun to watch hockey players tune in and play with their former teams.

“Ufa was constantly criticized that only one link plays there. It is a pity that Pimenov was injured, he looked very good. The formed Shmelev-Kadeikin ligament plays great, Amirov is injured, but they will also expect a strong game from him. And further. In the preseason, Metsola was criticized, but now he plays at his high level, “the former general manager of the Yulaevites said in an interview with Championship. Leonid Vaysfeld…





After that the command Tomi Lyamsya already managed to suffer the first defeat, losing in Cherepovets to local Severstal (1: 2). Also got out of sick leave Rodion Amirov, which Weisfeld also mentioned. Indeed, a real breakthrough is expected from a talented striker. The debut this season in the fight with SKA is an excellent reason to prove yourself.

SKA, unlike Salavat, has already suffered two defeats, but in general it is also quite confidently starting the regular season. In the last three matches, Valery Bragin’s hockey players have achieved victories, defeating the unfortunate Cupid in the last game to this day (5: 1). Now it’s time to compete with stronger opponents.

Both teams demonstrated high pace and good skating from the first minutes. At the same time, hockey was cautious. The only removal in the first period received Victor Tikhonov, punished with a minor penalty for hitting a knee. However, the army team could not squeeze out any dividends from this.

In general, according to the results of 20 minutes, Salavat, perhaps, looked a little more interesting in attack, but Lars Johannsson, when required, dragged SKA. Never missed Alexander Sharychenkovtaking place at the guests’ gate.

In the second segment of the meeting, Burdasov won two minutes for delaying an opponent with a stick. As a result, Manninen gained freedom on the left throw-in circle, from where he drove the puck into the far nine with a cool wrist throw. Ufa players realized the majority, including thanks to Viktor Tikhonov, who skillfully closed the review to Lars Johansson. The Swede’s dry run was interrupted.

The second minority also played a cruel joke with SKA – defender Kirsanov was punished for the delay. This time the Yulaevites quickly realized the majority – in 14 seconds! Manninen made a discount behind his back, and Mukhamadullin shot the goalkeeper with a powerful throw from the center of the zone. As a result, three guests made two goals – Manninen (1 + 1), Mukhamadullin (1 + 1) and Granlund (0 + 2).

In general, the game in unequal compositions on the part of the Ufa team is impressive, and in general, in the second period, Salavat looked even better than in the first twenty minutes. The scoreboard – 2: 0 in favor of the Ufa club looked quite natural. Ufa, by the way, also has the best defense in the entire KHL. Unexpected, right? Considering the love of Yulaevites for “Brazilian” hockey.

In the third dvadtsatiminutke rivals decided to exchange goals. First, the guests fled into a counterattack, Amirov found Khokhryakov on the far post with a luxurious transverse pass, who closed this attack without any problems.

Peter answered with a goal from Burdasov. The defenders of Salavat blocked the shot from the blue line, but the bounce of the puck from the defender’s skate turned out exactly to the stick of Anton, who shot the opponent’s goal.

The rights to the video belong to KHL LLC. You can watch the video on the league’s official website.

Of the obvious disadvantages for Ufa – the injury of the leading defender Khafizullin, who went to the locker room at the end of the third period.

It seemed that “Salavat” would easily bring the matter to victory, but Ufa organized the problems for itself. Bragin replaced Johansson with the sixth field hockey player, Burdasov surprised Sharychenkov with a wrist throw from the starboard side. However, later the puck was rewritten to Timkin. Apparently, there was a ricochet.

A goal that still did not bring the hosts points. Bashkirov managed to hit the empty net in the next attack. 4: 2 – victory for Salavat. Ufa continues its confident march in the standings.