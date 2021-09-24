Sochi Autodrom: anticipation of the holiday – all Formula 1 news 2021

At the main entrance to Sochi Autodrom it was already crowded on Thursday, here and there questions were heard: “Is there an extra ticket?” As if we are talking about a popular theatrical performance, tickets for which are sold out for many performances ahead.

As representatives of the autodrome explained, theoretically this could well be, because not all tickets are personalized, and someone’s plans could have changed. But in practice, if someone from stowaways wishing to get to the Grand Prix of Russia and can get lucky at the last moment, then there are only a few. Everything is sold out for a long time, but one must bear in mind that the stands this year are allowed to fill only 50%.

If on Thursday, the fans were primarily attracted by the opportunity to get on a tour of the pit lane, for which they had to sign up in advance, then on Friday morning the audience is still smaller, although the stands are not completely empty, and the most dedicated motorsport fans appeared at the circuit at about 9 a.m. to watch the youth series workout.

The racing program of the weekend is very dense, because in Sochi, in addition to the Russian Grand Prix, the final of Formula 3 and the sixth stage of Formula 2 are held, and in the youth series, each of them consists of three races.

Training in F3 recently ended, Russian SMP Racing driver Alexander Smolyar, who plays for the ART team, showed 14th time, and the Brazilian Chao Collet, a member of the Alpine Academy, headed the protocol.

The races took place in conditions of quite normal weather: although the sky is covered with clouds, this veil cannot be called dense, in some places the sun is already breaking through, which makes the overall picture brighter and more colorful. The air temperature is approaching 17 degrees, the asphalt has warmed up to more than 20 degrees, and soon Formula 2 racers will start working on the track.

However, judging by the forecast, Friday may remain the only day of the weekend when there will be no precipitation, because on Saturday and Sunday there is a very high probability of rain.