“Sooner or later, a big bodybuilder will rip at the seams like an old cheap pillow,” Fury reports about Usyk and Joshua fight – Boxing / MMA / UFC

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) shared his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Ukrainian heavyweight Alexander Usik (18-0, 13 KOs) and WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua ( 24-1, 22 KOs).

“You know, I’m not really exaggerating. These guys are my rivals, so I expect them to want to beat me, of course. I am a one man army. They all want to defeat me.

I am the only undefeated champion. So, you know, I think he (Joshua – approx.) Has more important things to do than think about what I will do in my fight. He has to win his fight and we’ll see what happens to his fight on Saturday, because I’m not sure he will win.

I expect Joshua to come out and try to box a little more because now he is fighting in a new way and using the jab. He knows that he lacks the stamina to keep his opponent under constant pressure because he runs out of gas after three rounds.

Then he needs to slow down for 3-4 rounds. So he will not succeed with Usyk, because Alexander will sit on him all the time, he will make him fight.

I’m expecting an awkward fight. Perhaps a chess game will last for several rounds. I really expect Joshua to run out of ideas.

If he does not hit Usyk at the beginning of the battle, does not carry him out of there with powerful blows, then I foresee a difficult evening for A.J., perhaps even an early defeat. Sooner or later, the big bodybuilder will rip at the seams like an old cheap pillow, ”Fury said.

The Usyk – Joshua duel will take place on September 25 in London.

