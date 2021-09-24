Spencer will hit theaters in November. In it, Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana.

A biopic about Princess Diana’s life, Spencer: The Story of Princess Diana, starring Kristen Stewart (Twilight, Sils Maria), will hit theaters November 5. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was directed by Pablo Larrain, known for the film “Jackie”. He talked about three days in the life of Diana. During the Christmas holidays, the princess joins up with the royal family at the Sandringham estate and decides to part ways with the heir to the British throne.

The film also stars Timothy Spall (The King’s Speech), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Sean Harris (The Borgia). The script was written by Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders). The project was produced by Juan de Dios Larrain, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jacowski and Paul Webster.

Previously, the creators of the tape showed Kristen Stewart in the image of Lady Dee. Also, the media reported that the music for the film will be written by Radiohead guitarist Johnny Greenwood.

“Spencer is about immersing yourself in an emotional representation of who Diana was at a turning point in her life. This is a physical defense of the totality of her sides, which begins with her maiden name – Spencer, ”- said Stuart about the picture.

Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles from 1981 to 1996. In 1997, she died tragically in a car accident. The film Princess Diana is dedicated to her last days. The Last Day in Paris ”, in which the Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly performed the main role. In addition, the film “Diana: A Love Story” is dedicated to the life of the Princess of Wales, in which the role of Diana was played by British actress Naomi Watts.