Spiritual Successor of Final Fantasy Tactics: Tactical RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY for Switch Gets Release Date and New Trailer

Announced last winter for Nintendo Switch tactical role-playing game Project triangle strategy from company Square enix will be released simultaneously worldwide March 4, 2022… This was announced at today’s presentation. Nintendo Direct… There, the developers showed a new trailer. The final name of the novelty – Triangle Strategy …

“As Serenoa, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Glenbrook, command a squad of warriors. You will find yourself embroiled in a web of intrigue and conspiracy, and the fate of the kingdom will depend on your decisions. Key decisions affect three beliefs: morality, freedom and benefit. It is these beliefs that shape life attitudes. Serenoa and influence the development of the plot. When making truly fateful decisions, many characters vote on the scales of conviction. At such times, the allies you attract and the decisions you make can determine the fate of entire nations and the entire continent. “

Triangle Strategy is created by developers Octopath Traveler and is made in the same visual style – 2D-HD … The game was dubbed the spiritual heir Final fantasy tactics and Tactics Orge… A free demo version is available for everyone in the eShop… Based on the first reviews, the authors have already made various gameplay and technical improvements to Triangle Strategy.

Along with the usual boxed and digital versions of the novelty, on March 4, the collector’s edition with a steelbook, a deck of cards and a set of six special dice will go on sale :

We shared our impressions of Triangle Strategy in a separate material…

Read also: The Walking Dead: The World Beyond will feature a character from the main show The Walking Dead…