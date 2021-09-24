Tatyana Tarasova on the transition of Tarasova and Morozov to Tutberidze: “I haven’t seen any global changes, but people have been skating with the new coach for only two months” – Figure skating

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova spoke about the transition of the Russian pair Evgeny Tarasov – Vladimir Morozov to the group of Eteri Tutberidze.

– Did you like Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, whom Eteri Tutberidze undertook to train this season?

– I would say that they are no worse than others, they are quite capable of fighting. I did not see any global changes, such that one could say “Wow!”, But this is not surprising. When people skate with a new coach for only a little over two months, there can be no wow effect.

At least I don’t remember such examples in pair skating. On the other hand, you asked about Tarasova and Morozov, and I’ll ask a counter question: if we are talking about the wow effect, did some other couple – no matter sports or dance – have it?

– In my opinion, no.

– But we are going to win the Olympic Games with these pairs, – said Tarasova.

