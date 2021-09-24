Tatyana Tarasova told whether Trusova needs to change the content of the program with five quads

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatiana Tarasova told if you need Alexandra Trusova make changes to the content of the new free program, which provides for five quadruple jumps.

“Absolutely optional. I would say that as you gain shape, speed, expressiveness of skating are added, the execution of not even every element, but of all its components: every arc, every rotation, exits, approaches to the elements, the refinement of every gesture, falling into musical accents, and so on.

Lyosha Yagudin had two quadruple jumps, which at that time was considered incredibly difficult. Accordingly, already in the process of setting the programs, it was clear how to arrange the rest of the elements so that they did not interfere with the athlete from jumping these quads. Trusova has five quadruple jumps, and this, of course, is a completely different story, “RT in Russian quotes Tarasova.

