Team Group unveils T-Force Cardea Liquid II solid-state drive – the world’s first SSD with a full-fledged LSS

The Team Group company held an online presentation today, during which they presented a number of new products. Among them were the portable SSD T-Force M200 Portable, as well as the Cardea Liquid II NVMe drive in the M.2 form factor with a built-in liquid cooling system.

Team Group continues to experiment with liquid cooling systems for SSDs in the M.2 form factor and introduced the T-Force Cardea Liquid II NVMe drive, equipped with a full-fledged LSS. While the first version of the T-Force Cardea Liquid used only one sealed waterblock with coolant, the new T-Force Cardea Liquid II is equipped with a full-fledged liquid cooling system made of a waterblock and an aluminum radiator, cooled by one 120mm RGB fan.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer did not indicate which NVMe-drive is used in the presented novelty. But, very likely, we are talking about the most advanced solution equipped with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and providing read speeds up to 7400 MB / s. The use of LSS, in turn, will most likely allow the drive to maintain the maximum performance of the device for longer periods of time, which not all M.2 drives are capable of.

The company notes that the T-Force Cardea Liquid II LSS is still under development. About when the new product will appear on sale is not reported.

As for the external drives T-Force M200 Portable, they will be available in volumes up to 8 TB. To connect new items use the interface USB3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C (20 Gb / s). The company claims speeds and reads of up to 2000 MB / s for devices. Internal tests have shown that the device is capable of transferring 10 GB files in just 20 seconds.

The T-Force M200 series drives use a passive cooling system that uses graphene material. Unfortunately, the company did not disclose any additional details about the drives, but promised to release them before the end of this year.