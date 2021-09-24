: Technology and media :: RBC

The State Duma purchased 450 smartphones from the Chinese company Realme for 4.3 million rubles. Experts suggest that in the near future the entire state apparatus will switch to Android

Photo: Andrey Gordeev / Vedomosti / TASS



At the end of the summer, the State Duma signed an agreement for the supply of 450 Realme C21 mobile phones with Moscow Sales Center LLC for 4.3 million rubles, follows from the materials of state purchases. The number of devices corresponds to the number of seats of the State Duma of the eighth convocation.

RBC sent a request to a representative of the lower house of parliament.

It follows from the procurement materials that smartphones must support two SIM cards and work in fourth generation (4G) cellular networks. The diagonal of the screen must be at least 6 inches, the amount of built-in memory must be at least 64 GB, the processor must be eight-core. Also, the smartphone must support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and a fingerprint scanner. The gadgets should be delivered by December 31 of this year.

Realme is a Chinese smartphone, smartwatch, headphone, and more manufacturer founded in 2018 by Skye Lee.

According to IDC, Realme accounted for 4.8% of the total number of smartphones shipped to Russia in the second quarter. According to this indicator, the manufacturer was inferior to Xiaomi (32.8%), Samsung (28.3%) and Apple (13.8%). Realme itself reported, citing data from research company Canalys, that it is the fastest growing brand in the Russian market, recording sales growth for seven quarters by 5113%.

According to the representative of M.Video-Eldorado, according to the results of six months in terms of the number of smartphones sold, Realme ranked fifth in the Russian market after Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and Honor. In terms of revenue, Realme was also fifth, and Apple was the market leader.

In 2016, the State Duma purchased 500 Alcatel OT5019D PIXI 3 LTE Dual sim smartphones for 2.6 million rubles. Then the tender was won by MTS.

“I received a smartphone, but practically did not use it. It was in the hands of an assistant, used for work issues. For personal purposes, I have my own phone number, “Tatiana Tsybizova, a deputy of the State Duma of the previous, VII convocation, a member of the United Russia faction, a member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection, told RBC. According to her, after the expiration of the term, smartphones are returned back. “Now we are renting these smartphones,” she said. According to Aleksey Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, he did not use an Alcatel phone, but his assistants could use it. “I have a personal phone number, for all questions I use only it,” he told RBC. Another deputy of the State Duma of the VII convocation, Konstantin Zatulin, said that he also did not use Alcatel’s official smartphone. “I use my own machines. And I don’t use official transport either, only my own, ”he added.

Why choose a Chinese device

Realme C21 has an NFC module that allows you to contactlessly transfer information to other smartphones and create a virtual bank card with which you can pay for purchases in stores via your phone; slot for two SIM cards and a separate one for microSD; 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery and fast charging function; 6.5-inch IPS screen; three cameras with a resolution of 13 megapixels. The retail price of the device is higher than the one at which the State Duma purchased it. For example, on the website “Eldorado” its cost is 10,999 rubles.

Back in 2016, the government adopted a decree according to which the heads of federal government agencies can purchase smartphones at the expense of the budget for no more than 15 thousand rubles, and their assistants – no more than 10 thousand rubles.

According to the leading analyst of Mobile Research Group Eldar Murtazin, the state apparatus will gradually switch to the Android system, since Apple products are more prone to hacking. “The iPhone and its iOS are vulnerable to remote hacking and unloading of all data available on the smartphone. This was publicly discussed, Apple was even forced to release a so-called patch, and there are a lot of similar vulnerabilities on this platform, ”Murtazin explained. At the same time, the alternative in the form of a domestic smartphone is not yet feasible, since those gadgets that are available are used in highly specialized applications and will not be suitable for civil servants, he added.