The Brazilian national team did not call Malcolm and Claudinho to the qualification matches for the World Cup

The coaching staff of the Brazilian national team, led by Tite, has announced the list of players called up to the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Zenit players Malcolm and Claudinho did not receive the challenge.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Weverton (Palmeiras), Ederson (Manchester City);

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Emerson (Tottenham), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verisimo (Benfica);

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Edenilson (Internacional), Gerson (Marseille), Lucas Packeta (Lyon), Everton Ribeiro ( Flamengo “);

Forwards: Neymar (PSG), Anthony (Ajax), Rafinha (Leeds), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Mateus Cunha (Atlético).

In September, Zenit withdrew Malcolm and Claudinho from the location of the Brazilian national team. This almost led to a ban on their participation in the matches against Akhmat and Chelsea. The club from St. Petersburg decided to play it safe before the Champions League match with Chelsea (0: 1), because UEFA did not understand whether the delegation members who had visited the red zone (including Brazil and Colombia) could come to England, bypassing quarantine.

Brazil will play Venezuela on October 8, Colombia on October 11 and Uruguay on October 15.