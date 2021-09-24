The candidate for the head of the IIHF who received the support of the FHR confessed his love for Russia :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

According to the German Franz Reindl, he loves Russia with all his heart and knows a few Russian words.

Photo: Global Look Press



The contender for the post of President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Franz Reindl loves Russia with all his heart. He made such a statement after a friendly match in honor of the outgoing head of the IIHF Rene Fasel, RBC correspondent reports.

Earlier, RBC sources close to the FHR reported that Russia would support Reindl in the election of a new IIHF president.

“I love Russia from the bottom of my heart as a hockey country. In those days when I played, I knew all the players of the USSR national team, but only from the back, because they were too fast. In those years, they were heroes for all of us. I like the way Russia develops young players, ”Reindl said.

Reindl also noted that he knows a few words in Russian. “He’s very handsome,” the functionary said. – Now, while I am in Russia, I try to read the signs and I know a few words – “please”, “let’s go.”

The IIHF presidential election will take place on Saturday. Petr Břiza (Czech Republic), Henrik Bach-Nielsen (Denmark), Luc Tardiff (France) and Sergei Goncharov (Belarus) are applying for the post, in addition to the 66-year-old head of the German Ice Hockey Federation Reindl.

The head of the IIHF since 1994, Fasel, announced that he would not go for a new term, in the fall of 2018. The match in his honor was held in St. Petersburg on Thursday. Teams of veterans of Russian and European hockey took part in the game. The meeting ended with a score of 4: 4.