The categories of drivers required to undergo technical inspection from October 1 have been named – Gazeta.Ru

Several categories of drivers must undergo a technical inspection of the car under the new rules from October 1, 2021. It is reported by RBK with reference to the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA).

So, those drivers who have expired the validity of the car diagnostic card by February 1, 2021 are required to undergo a technical inspection. Also, cars that have reached the age of four fall under this rule – then the owner is legally obliged to receive the first diagnostic card.

Mandatory technical inspection also applies to freight, commercial and passenger vehicles. In this case, this applies to those cars that are registered as a legal entity or are used for commercial purposes.

For the absence of an up-to-date diagnostic card, the car driver may face a fine of 500-800 rubles. From March 1, 2022, a new fine of 2,000 rubles may come into force, however, due to plans to cancel the inspection, this decision may be canceled.

Formerly the Ministry of Internal Affairs suggested introduce additional exemptions for technical inspection.