The coaching staff of the Russian national team at the 2022 Olympics: criticism of Fetisov, Bure’s commentary – September 24, 2021

At the Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation taking place in St. Petersburg this week, the most talked about the Olympic Games in Beijing. Even the election of a new president, which will be held on Saturday morning, worries the public to a lesser extent. Perhaps because the issue with the successor of Rene Fasel was resolved a long time ago – according to unofficial data, the IIHF will be headed by German Franz Reindl. But with the tournament in China, where the NHL is going to come, there is still a lot of uncertainty. The Congress noted that most likely there will be no spectators in the stands at the Games. Presenting the matches of the strongest against the strongest in an empty stadium is still very difficult.

In Russia, the issue with the fans is not discussed as sharply as the future of the national team. FHR leaders have not yet announced which coaching staff will take the team to Beijing. Roman Rotenberg in each of his interviews mentions the date of January 10 – the deadline for the NHL to withdraw from the agreement with the IIHF and the IOC on a trip to the Olympic Games. It is after this that the national team will decide on the strategy, before this there are no official announcements planned. Vyacheslav Fetisov, not the first time criticizing the current leadership of the federation, called this situation a “mess”.

“I think it’s a mess, that there is still no coach and that this is intrigue. This means that those who make decisions are not ready to make up their minds. This makes hockey players nervous. I know this for sure, because I talked to many. This is an incomprehensible situation with the result, and so on, and so on “– said the two-time Olympic champion at the gala match in honor of Rene Fasel, who is leaving the IIHF presidency 27 years later.

Fetisov can be treated in different ways. And his words can be interpreted in different ways. Perhaps this is just harsh criticism, which will not be followed by any real action. Moreover, this is far from the first time, after the defeat in the quarterfinals from Canada at the 2021 World Cup, he was also not shy in expressions. There is an option that Vyacheslav Aleksandrovich himself wants to lead Russian hockey now, and such interviews are a signal that rearrangements before the Olympics may happen. But the latter is hard to believe. In his commentary, I noticed the phrase: “It makes hockey players nervous. I know this for sure, because I have communicated with many “… And I immediately recall the interview with Pavel Bure, which he gave a few days earlier. “If professionals come [НХЛ], then everyone will be on an equal footing, I myself went through this. The team gathers in just a few days, those guys come who want to play for the country, and not for the coach or someone else. Real patriots who want to play for the country “– said the special representative of the FHR for international affairs.

An interesting situation turns out. The representative of the FHR Bure, a colleague of Roman Rotenberg, who makes all the key decisions in the federation, says how important it is to play at the Olympics for the country, and not for the coach. Is this not a hint that someone does not want to play for the current coach? Moreover, in the summer there was talk that some eminent Russian hockey players were not too happy with the situation in the national team, namely the composition of the coaching staff. At the last World Cup, Valery Bragin was helped on the bench by Albert Leshchev, Alexander Titov, Konstantin Shafranov. A few days after Bure’s speech, one of the most prominent critics of the FHR, Fetisov, says that the current uncertainty will bring nervousness to hockey players. It’s hard to believe that there is smoke without fire. The players themselves, candidates for a trip to Beijing, did not publicly express their dissatisfaction, however, off the record, some admit that they do not understand what is happening at all.

Apparently, the federation itself is also nervous. Roman Rotenberg constantly says that there is a dialogue with various specialists, including Sergei Gonchar, Oleg Znark, and so on. At the same time, he does not exclude the possibility that he will appear on the coaching shop in China. True, this comment by the head of the Russian national team on the R-Sport website was quickly deleted. Was it not at the request of the speaker himself? It seems that in the federation itself they do not know what they want and do not understand what the ideal coaching staff at the Olympics should be. No strategy is visible, no clear actions are visible, and continuous dialogues and conversations do not contribute to victory in China.

