The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Shiloh refused to bear her father’s surname

Brad Pitt / Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

According to Western media reports, 14-year-old daughter of 45-year-old Angelina Jolie and 57-year-old Brad Pitt Shiloh removed her father’s surname from her secret profile on social networks amid the ongoing divorce proceedings of her parents and left only her mother’s surname.

Insiders note that the act of his daughter was a strong blow for Pitt, since he is especially close to her (the former spouses are raising three adopted children, 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax and 16-year-old Zakhara, and three biological ones, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old Vivienne and Knox).

According to sources, it was not without the ex-wife of Pitt, who clearly had a hand in this: now the couple is deciding the issue of custody of the children, and Angelina is doing everything possible to win in court.

This is disdain for Pitt and a sign that he might lose Shiloh,

– said the insider.



Brad Pitt with sons Maddox and Pax and daughter Shiloh and parents Jane and William

He also added that the actor lives only for the sake of his children, and the family for him is the most important thing in life. At the same time, Pitt’s relationship with the eldest son is complicated. Pitt fell out with Maddox in 2016 when he stood up for his mother during a parental quarrel. Pitt has repeatedly tried to improve relations with his son, but he could not forgive him. According to sources, now they do not even communicate.

In court, Brad Pitt is seeking joint custody of the children, but Angelina is not satisfied with such conditions – she, apparently, wants to get full control over them. After the couple broke up, the children stayed with their mother, and the actor sees them on holidays and weekends.



Angelina Jolie with daughters Zakhara, Shiloh and Vivienne and son Knox