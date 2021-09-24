The detention of a WADA informant with drugs was described with the phrase “the track is over”: Summer views: Sports: Lenta.ru

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev reacted to the arrest of the four-time Russian champion in sprinting and the informant of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Alexander Hutte. At that moment he was on Planernaya Street in St. Petersburg with drugs. It is reported by “Sport-Express”.

Svishchev said that he has an extremely negative attitude towards the use, distribution and production of drugs, therefore he advocates that Hutte receive the harshest punishment. “What a career history a person has! You can make films with a bad beginning and ending. He started with doping, then drugs. The track is over, “- with this phrase he described the situation with the arrest of the athlete.

Hütte’s detention became known on 23 September. The former athlete was taken to the department, where during the search they found a bag with a white substance in the right sneaker. The detainee said that the bag contains a drug that he bought from a friend. A criminal case has already been initiated.

In April 2017, Hutte was suspended for four years for an anti-doping rule violation. At the same time, he became an informant for WADA, accusing compatriots of doping and testifying against his coach. Hütte’s goal was to shorten his own disqualification period.

Hütte is European champion and vice-champion in the team championship. He has also won the Russian short-distance championships four times.