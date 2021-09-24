“The fact of Slutsky’s hysteria confirmed that he was defeated by Semak”

The well-known journalist Gennady Orlov reacted to the behavior of Rubin’s head coach Leonid Slutsky in the match against Zenit (1: 3).

– The match “Rubin” – “Zenith” was a duel of coaches. Semak is a student of Slutsky, he played with him in FC “Moscow”. And in the last championship, the teacher gave such a master class that Zenit lost twice, and in all components of the game. And now Zenit has outplayed the rival in all aspects, primarily tactically. 3: 1 – complete superiority of Zenit. The very fact of Leonid Slutsky’s hysteria confirmed that he was defeated. He poured all his negativity onto the judge. But what does the referee have to do with it? Zenit created five chances to score. Five! It was possible to score a few more goals.

Slutsky said that Judge Ivanov has a personal dislike for him? Such dislike that he cannot even eat. This is his nervous breakdown. The coach should be a model for his players, he should be more noble in relation to the referee, even if he is wrong. To say that the referee is incompetent … And he won the 25th match of Zenit. He, like everyone else in Russia, is neither worse nor better. We must condemn such behavior of a coach. Looking at the coach, the player gets turned on and can break the rules. This is a bad story and a minus to Leonid Viktorovich, – said Orlov on the air of the radio station “Echo of Moscow in St. Petersburg”.

Slutsky was sent off in the 76th minute after Ivanov showed a yellow card to Rubin midfielder Hwang In Bom. After the game, the coach called the referee incompetent, and also remembered that Ivanov had already removed him in the summer of 2020.

