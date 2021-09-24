The famous dress from “Pretty Woman” has become a fashion trend for the summer of 2021 (photo)

The company released not only the famous dress, but also the exact same swimsuit. The cost of each of the positions exceeds UAH 6 thousand.

The white top and blue miniskirt, fastened at the front and back with metal rings, sported by Julia Roberts’ heroine in Pretty Woman, created by Hunza G, is back in fashion for the 2021 summer season, The Independent reports.

The brand, which was relaunched in 2015, has truly embraced the current wave of fashion nostalgia and brought back the colorblocked neckline mini dress just in time for fashionistas to fully enjoy the new look. The model is called “Pretty Woman” and is sold on the official website for 175 pounds (6805 UAH).

Photo: Hunza G

In addition, Hunza G, known for her swimwear, created a swimsuit in the same design and colors.

Swimsuit "Pretty Woman" for 155 pounds (6027 UAH)

Cutouts are the main trend this season, fashion observers point out. Similarly designed dresses and tops are offered by the luxury Miu Miu, Fendi and Prada as well as the more affordable Zara, H&M and & Other Stories.

The comedy medical drama Pretty Woman starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere by American director Harry Marshall was released in 1990. The love story of a major financier and an aspiring prostitute made the young actress Julia Roberts famous and even earned her an Oscar nomination.

Recall that Focus has collected the most popular trends for the summer season 2021. This season, designers are focusing on monochrome dresses, kaftan coats, cropped blouses and oversized shirts.