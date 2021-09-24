The first coach Usik – about the fight between the Ukrainian and Joshua: “Alexander will make a clown”

The first coach of Oleksandr Usik, Sergei Lapin, made a prediction for the upcoming fight of the Ukrainian fighter against the Briton Anthony Joshua.

– Joshua is a boxer puncher. We are game boxers, a gamer will always outplay a hitting boxer, – said Lapin. – I think that the victory is ours.

– I see that everyone in Russia treats Usik with great sympathy, but almost everyone with whom I have to speak believes that it will be very difficult for him to defeat Joshua.

– Look, we came to the Tretyakov Gallery: you and I are looking at the picture. A professor came up, he will look at this picture differently than you and me. It’s the same in boxing. Many people think that if your arms are more powerful, your neck is bigger and you are taller, then you are a champion. But boxing is about skill, and Usyk will beat him. As we say, it will make a clown.

Joshua is enslaved, and his blow will be difficult for him to convey to Alexander. He outwardly matches the type of boxer that most people imagine. But a boxer does not need so many muscles, they cannot be fed with oxygen during a fight.

Usyk will fight against WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Joshua on the night of September 26 in London.

The 34-year-old Usik has 18 wins (including 13 by knockout) in 18 fights. Joshua, 31, won 24 fights (22 by knockout) and was defeated once.

