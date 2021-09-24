The head of La Liga announced the conflict with PSG over financial fair play :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Javier Tebas, the Spanish League has already sent a letter to the PSG leadership explaining why the French are violating the rules of financial fair play, but there has been no response from the Parisians yet.

The dialogue between PSG and La Liga around the violation of financial fair play is not over yet, President of La Liga Javier Tebas said at a video conference, RBC Sport correspondent reports.

“We told them that we would like to invite them to Madrid or to meet with them where it is convenient for them to explain our position to the PSG leadership. I’m ready to sit down with PSG and tell me why I think they are breaking the rules of financial fair play. We could clarify the situation. But they haven’t answered us yet. Therefore, I believe that when we publish our answer, they will answer us, ”Tebas said.

Earlier Tebas, commenting on the transfer policy of PSG, called the project of the French club “incompetent” and compared the project of the Parisians with the Super League. “We will fight against such clubs, which are our enemies no less than the Super League,” Tebas said in an interview with RMCsport.

Later, PSG general secretary Victoriano Melero wrote a letter to the Spanish functionary, in which he called Tebas’s words “a direct and disrespectful attack on players who decided to leave the Spanish championship.” Melero also drew attention to the economic problems of La Liga.

“It is common knowledge that some Spanish clubs and your league have huge debts due to gross mismanagement, not to mention how Spanish football has been funded over the past decade. At the same time, you constantly make offensive and defamatory remarks, hinting that we do not respect the economic rules that govern football, ”the letter says.