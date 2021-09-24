The head of La Liga appreciated the tender for showing matches in Russian football :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to Javier Tebas, the tender for showing the games of the Russian championship will help develop both the participants of European competitions and weaker teams.

Russian Championship match between CSKA and Spartak (1: 0)

(Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / TASS)



The increase in the cost of TV rights for the matches of the national championship will increase the competitiveness in the Russian Premier League, President of La Liga Javier Tebas said at a video conference.

“We broadcast Russian football in Spain on La Liga TV, so I watch some RPL matches. Now a very important event is taking place in Russia – for the first time in history, a national tender for TV rights is being held. As for me, this event will have a strong impact on Russia and will have a higher value than if it happened in the past. The value of domestic broadcasting must grow. And I am sure that this will help Russian teams become much more competitive, “Tebas said, answering a question from a RBC Sport correspondent.

The President of La Liga believes that the increase in the cost of TV rights is important not only for clubs participating in European competitions, but also for weaker teams. According to Tebas, thanks to this tender, among other things, “there may be more teams of European level from Russia.”

Two weeks ago, RBC Sport reported that RPL clubs opposed Match TV’s proposal to purchase rights to broadcast the national championship. The League decided to go to the tender, which should be held before October 11.

Match TV had the priority right to extend the current agreement for four years. According to the Evrostavka portal, the new offer received by RPL amounted to 4.5 billion rubles. in year. Under the current agreement, RPL receives 1.7 billion rubles. in year. The current contract expires at the end of the season.

In addition to Match TV, broadcasting platforms Okko and Start, as well as Yandex, apply for media rights.

According to Eurostavka, the Okko online cinema offered a contract for 6 billion rubles. per year for commercial (title sponsor and betting partner) and media (TV and Internet) rights to show RPL matches.