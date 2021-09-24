The manager answered the question if Emma Watson really ended her film career

Fans of “Harry Potter” and personal fans of Emma Watson broke their hearts for a while: one of the British tabloids wrote that the actress might never return to the cinema – and all this allegedly because of her relationship with businessman Leo Robinton. However, the representative of the star reassured the public, assuring that Emma did not go anywhere and would definitely please the admirers of her talent.

A few days ago, the Daily Mail reported, citing agent Emma Watson, that the actress had taken a break in her career. The material claimed that the 30-year-old British woman decided to turn down the limelight for the sake of businessman Leo Robinton, her alleged fiancé, with whom the “Harry Potter” star has been dating for about a year and a half.

“Emma has gone underground, she will settle down with Leo. <...> Perhaps she needs a family, “- said the insider.

This article was perceived by some of Watson’s fans as an announcement of her final retirement from the cinema, especially since Emma made a decision unusual for celebrities and abandoned social networks (in particular, Instagram and Twitter) for a long time – the last posts there were dated last summer. As a result, saddened fans began to post massively about Hermione’s retirement, paying tribute to the artist’s contribution to a happy childhood.

Emma Watson is retiring from acting. You’ll always be our Hermione Granger. pic.twitter.com/RnDKg8mW8b – Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 25, 2021

thank you Emma Watson for everything, you played a big role in my childhood. i really do love you and hope you are forever happy pic.twitter.com/PIXh9ogkEb – nati (@natsjsjsjs) February 25, 2021

Me: * sees Emma Watson Trending *

It’s about her retiring pic.twitter.com/chjKpTH6Qk – Sidharth Rao (@ S_S_R_717) February 25, 2021

I just can’t believe that @EmmaWatson our childhood crush is taking retirement Thank you for such an iconic roles, and such an amazing performance we will also love you and all the best of your future pic.twitter.com/pn03MsKLI1 – (@Draxziii) February 25, 2021

Hermione granger trending bc Emma watson is retiring is the saddest shit I ever did see pic.twitter.com/sbehdDUpf1 – Mia S&B trilogy era (sorry) (@berri_thg) February 25, 2021

Fortunately, on February 25, the manager of the British woman, Jason Weinberg, denied the information about the actress’s farewell to the profession.

“Emma’s social media accounts are really inactive, but the same cannot be said for her career,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Emma Watson is so not retiring !!! #TwitterLife pic.twitter.com/WCLGTCyRwa – DT2ComicsChat ™ (@ DT2ComicsChat) February 26, 2021

According to rumors, Robinton and Watson are already engaged, which is confirmed by the pictures of the paparazzi, which clearly show the chic ring on the ring finger of the actress. Their romance became public in 2019, but after the very fact of the relationship was leaked to the press, the couple tried to hide their personal lives from outsiders: Leo even retired from social networks for this, and later Watson stopped leading them. According to insiders, Emma is very serious about the affair with the businessman and has already introduced it to her parents.

Segundo os tabloides internacionais, #EmmaWatson resolveu largar a carreira de atriz aos 30 anos, para levar uma vida tranquila ao lado do namorado Leo Robinson, com quem est junto h um ano e meio. Que coisa boa poder se aposentar to cedo n gatinha … sentiremos saudades pic.twitter.com/MkyRzITarj – Em Alta Podcast (@emaltapodcast) February 24, 2021

Emma Watson became a superstar thanks to the role of Hermione Granger in the film adaptation of Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling – the first film in the series was released when the British woman was only 11, in total she starred in the franchise for ten years. In addition to “Potterians”, Watson has roles in such projects as “7 Days and Nights with Marilyn”, “It’s Good to Be Quiet”, “Elite Society”, “Noah”, “Eclipse”, “Colony of Dignidad”, “Beauty and the Beast “, As well as” Little Women “(at the moment her last acting job). In addition, Emma has built a successful career as a model and is actively involved in the fight for women’s rights. In 2020, she was also appointed responsible for the environment at Gucci and Balenciaga.

Watson also noted last year scandal with Rowling’s joke on the expression “menstruating man” (and the entire epic that followed), for which the writer was accused of transphobia. In the conflict, the actress went against the creator Hermione.

“Transgender people are who they call themselves. They deserve to live their lives without being constantly interrogated. And so that they are not told that they are not who they say they are, ”Watson said.