The new head of the RFU refereeing department Pereira: proud to work in a great country

The new head of the refereeing department of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vitor Pereira commented on his appointment.

“I’m proud to be here. It was a great honor to receive an invitation to work in such a great country and great federation. I have a rich experience of working as a judge and more than 15 years of work in four countries as the head of the judicial department. I managed to see that a good team had gathered in the RFU. I understand that the country is large, there are many regions, but I hope that we will be able to identify all 85 regions in one team and improve the level of refereeing. We plan to make the process as transparent as possible, to establish good communication with all participants in the football world. We will try to establish contact with local federations. We have nothing to hide and hide. We want our work to be open.

Our work can be divided into two areas. The first one is top-level competitions, where we will work to improve the quality of refereeing, the quality of interaction between field referees and video referees. The second direction is that we will try to raise the level of education of judges, help them build a career pyramid. Also, an important component will be the development of unity so that the matches of our competition look faster and delight the audience. We already have a clear structure, a judging committee, an academy, where there are interesting educational projects. There is also an inspection department. I hope that together we can do everything to raise the level of football in Russia. In this I see our common goal. It should be noted that top-level football is impossible without refereeing. The directions must develop together. Our goal is to raise this level. The judges will have representatives who will be interviewed. We will be ready to explain everything for them, to take responsibility. Our task is to work together with them, to avoid mistakes “, – the correspondent of” Championship “Arina Lavrova reports the words of Pereira.