The next generation iPad Pro will be sharpened for landscape orientation

According to 9to5Mac, citing a reliable source, landscape orientation will become the norm for the next generation iPad Pro. That is, Apple will create new tablets in such a way that it is more convenient to use them in a horizontal orientation.

At the moment, there are several key elements through which Apple signals which position to hold the tablet in when in use. This is the orientation of the logo on the rear panel, the location of the controls, connectors and cameras. They now point out that the iPad Pro should be used in portrait orientation.

The source says that as Apple increasingly advertises branded tablets as computer replacements, the company will soon make appropriate changes to their layout. The main change will be to change the orientation of the logo on the back. In addition, the front camera will be integrated into the long screen bezel. It is noted that with its current location, users often cover the lens with their fingers when working with the device in landscape orientation. It’s worth noting that Apple has already taken a small step in this direction by changing the orientation of the logo on the iPadOS boot screen.

Curiously, the source indicates that the changes will affect the Pro series tablets, and not all iPad models. This is probably due to the fact that their users are increasingly using them as a computer to perform work tasks. It is not yet reliably known when the updated iPad Pro will hit the market, but their launch can be expected in the spring.